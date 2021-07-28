This Week’s Official AEW Rankings: New #1 Women’s Contender, Santana & Ortiz Break Top 5

The latest official AEW Rankings out, and there’s a new #1 contender to Dr. Britt Baker’s Women’s Championship. AEW released the latest official rankings this week, which you can see in full below.

The women’s division saw Thunder Rosa move up a spot to #1 after Baker defeated the previous #1 contender in Nyla Rose. Rose fell out of the top five which allowed Rosa, Tay Conti, Kris Statlander, and Hikaru Shida to each move up a spot. The new #5 ranked woman is Red Velvet, who was not ranked last week.

The men’s rankings stayed identical to last week, with Hangman Page leading the way. He’s followed by Jungle Boy, Christian Cage, Darby Allin, and Orange Cassidy. Meanwhile, the top five tag teams saw Eddie Kingston & Penta El Zero M slip out of the top five, which made way for both Private Party and FTR to move up a spot to #3 and #4, respectively. Santana & Ortiz returned to the top five to fill the void left by Kingston & Penta.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (6-0 in 2021, 47-12 overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (9-0 in 2021, 16-1 overall)

1. Hangman Page (11-1 in 2021, 43-14 overall) (LW: #1)

2. Jungle Boy (13-2 in 2021, 53-28-1 overall) (LW: #2)

3. Christian Cage (5-0 in 2021, 6-0 overall) (LW: #3)

4. Darby Allin (13-2 in 2021, 36-15-1 overall) (LW: #4)

5. Orange Cassidy (12-1-1 in 2021, 33-11-2 overall) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Dr. Britt Baker DMD (12-1 in 2021, 30-14 overall)

1. Thunder Rosa (20-2 in 2021, 26-5 overall) (LW: #2)

2. Tay Conti (19-3 in 2021, 28-6 overall) (LW: #3)

3. Kris Statlander (10-0 in 2021, 20-9 overall) (LW: #4)

4. Hikaru Shida (9-1 in 2021, 43-9 overall) (LW: #5)

5. Red Velvet (12-2 in 2021, 27-15 overall) (LW: NR)

Tag Team Division

AEW Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (9-1 in 2021)

1. Varsity Blonds (16-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)

2. The Acclaimed (14-3 in 2021) (LW: #2)

3. Private Party (7-1 in 2021) (LW: #4)

4. FTR (5-0 in 2021) (LW: #5)

5. Santana & Ortiz (5-2 in 2021) (LW: NR)