This Week’s Official AEW Rankings See Singles Stability, Slight Tag Shuffling

AEW has released this week’s official rankings, and they remained largely stable with some slight movement in the tag rankings. The company released the latest rankings on Wednesday, and you can check them out below.

The men’s and women’s singles rankings stayed identical as Jungle Boy and Thunder Rosa were ranked at #1 in their divisions. Hangman Page, Darby Allin, Jon Moxley, and Orange Cassidy made up the rest of the men’s rankings while Tay Conti, Nyla Rose, Hikaru Shida, and Leyla Hirsch stayed at #2 through 5 among the women.

There was some movement in the bottom half of the tag team rankings. Private Party and FTR changed places due to Private Party’s recent loss, their first as a team in 2021. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston dropped out of the top five and were replaced by Santana and Ortiz, who climbed back into the rankings.

Men’s Division

AEW World Champion: Kenny Omega (5-0 in 2021; 46-11 Overall)

AEW TNT Champion: Miro (7-0 in 2021; 14-1 Overall)

#1 – Jungle Boy (8-1 in 2021; 47-27-1 Overall) (LW: #1)

#2 – Hangman Page (10-1 in 2021; 41-14 Overall) (LW: #2)

#3 – Darby Allin (10-1 in 2021; 33-14-1 Overall) (LW: #3)

#4 – Jon Moxley (8-1 in 2021; 41-8-1 Overall) (LW: #4)

#5 – Orange Cassidy (8-1-1 in 2021; 26-11-2 Overall) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

AEW Women’s Champion: Britt Baker (11-1 in 2021; 28-14 Overall) (LW: #1)

#1 – Thunder Rosa (15-2 in 2021; 21-5 Overall) (LW: #1)

#2 – Tay Conti (15-3 in 2021; 24-6 Overall) (LW: #2)

#3 – Nyla Rose (11-2 in 2021; 34-13 Overall) (LW: #3)

#4 – Hikaru Shida (5-1 in 2021; 39-9 Overall) (LW: #4)

#5 – Leyla Hirsch (12-3 in 2021; 16-7 Overall) (LW: #5)

Tag Team Division

AEW World Tag Team Champions: The Young Bucks (8-0 in 2021)

#1 – The Varsity Blonds (13-4 in 2021) (LW: #1)

#2 – The Acclaimed (10-3 in 2021) (LW: 2)

#4 – FTR (4-0 in 2021) (LW: #4)

#3 – Private Party (5-1 in 2021) (LW: #3)

#5 – Santana & Ortiz (5-2 in 2021) (LW: NR)