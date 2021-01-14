wrestling / News
Official AEW Rankings: Women’s Rankings Get Shuffled, More
This week’s official AEW rankings are now online, with women’s rankings getting a shake-up. You can see the full rankings below, which are current as of last week’s matches:
Men’s Division
World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0, 36-10 overall)
TNT Champion: Darby Allin (0-0, 21-13-1)
1. Jon Moxley (0-0, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)
2. MJF (0-0, 17-3) (LW: #2)
3. Cody (1-0, 33-9-2) (LW: #3)
4. Brian Cage (0-0, 15-3) (LW: #4)
5. Ricky Starks (1-0, 19-5) (LW: #5)
Women’s Division
Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)
1. Big Swole (0-0, 17-9) (LW: #1)
2. Serena Deeb (1-0, 6-2) (LW: #4) (NWA Women’s Champion)
3. Nyla Rose (1-0, 23-7) (LW: #2)
4. Penelope Ford (0-0, 14-9) (LW: #5)
5. Abadon (0-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)
Tag Team Division
Champions: Young Bucks (0-0)
1. FTR (0-0) (LW: #1)
2. Jurassic Express (1-0) (LW: #3)
3. Dark Order (0-0) (LW: #4)
4. The Acclaimed (0-0) (LW: #5)
5. Santana & Ortiz (0-0) (LW: NR)
