Official AEW Rankings: Women’s Rankings Get Shuffled, More

This week’s official AEW rankings are now online, with women’s rankings getting a shake-up. You can see the full rankings below, which are current as of last week’s matches:

Men’s Division

World Champion: Kenny Omega (1-0, 36-10 overall)

TNT Champion: Darby Allin (0-0, 21-13-1)

1. Jon Moxley (0-0, 27-3-1) (LW: #1)

2. MJF (0-0, 17-3) (LW: #2)

3. Cody (1-0, 33-9-2) (LW: #3)

4. Brian Cage (0-0, 15-3) (LW: #4)

5. Ricky Starks (1-0, 19-5) (LW: #5)

Women’s Division

Champion: Hikaru Shida (1-0 in 2021, 30-7 overall)

1. Big Swole (0-0, 17-9) (LW: #1)

2. Serena Deeb (1-0, 6-2) (LW: #4) (NWA Women’s Champion)

3. Nyla Rose (1-0, 23-7) (LW: #2)

4. Penelope Ford (0-0, 14-9) (LW: #5)

5. Abadon (0-1, 6-2) (LW: #3)

Tag Team Division

Champions: Young Bucks (0-0)

1. FTR (0-0) (LW: #1)

2. Jurassic Express (1-0) (LW: #3)

3. Dark Order (0-0) (LW: #4)

4. The Acclaimed (0-0) (LW: #5)

5. Santana & Ortiz (0-0) (LW: NR)