WWE News: Official Announcement of Rock’s Smackdown Appearance, Stars Visit Children’s Hospital Before Raw

– WWE has issued an official announcement promoting the Rock’s appearance on Smackdown after the Great One revealed the news on Twitter. The announcement reads as follows:

The Rock returns for FOX premiere of Friday Night SmackDown

Finally The Rock has come back to lay the SmackDown on the highly-anticipated FOX premiere.

The star-studded premiere adds even more Hollywood style as the “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” headliner announced on Twitter that he’d be returning for Friday Night SmackDown in Los Angeles this Friday.

The Most Electrifying Man in All of Entertainment has provided countless SmackDown memories and looks to add another chapter in the blue brand’s FOX debut. Tune in to catch The People’s Champion and a host of other WWE Hall of Famers starting with FOX’s “blue carpet” special at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT this Friday, Oct. 4.