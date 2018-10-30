WWE News: Official Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey Preview, Cody Feels The Chops of Jericho, Becky Lynch Embraces Her Fans

– WWE released the following preview for the Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey match at Survivor Series match. It appears that there was to be an altercation between the two at Evolution, as the preview notes the following…

“However, the Rowdy titleholder’s celebration was short-lived; just moments after she and Becky stood triumphantly side-by-side along with the rest of the female Superstars in the culmination of the monumental event, The Irish Lass Kicker unleashed a vicious assault on her fellow champion backstage.”

Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch The Baddest Woman on the Planet is about to run full speed into Straight Fire when Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey battles SmackDown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a Champion vs. Champion Match at Survivor Series. At the historic WWE Evolution pay-per-view, Lynch emerged as the Last Women Standing in an ultra-chaotic title defense against Charlotte Flair that could arguably go down in history as one of the greatest matches of all time. Not to be outdone, Rousey emerged victorious over the nefarious Nikki Bella (and her sister Brie for that matter) in a main event slugfest. However, the Rowdy titleholder’s celebration was short-lived; just moments after she and Becky stood triumphantly side-by-side along with the rest of the female Superstars in the culmination of the monumental event, The Irish Lass Kicker unleashed a vicious assault on her fellow champion backstage. Now, the two forces of nature will join the battle for brand supremacy in a highly personal showdown. Find out which Women’s Champion will survive the one night of the year where Raw and SmackDown LIVE Superstars compete in head-to-head competition. Don’t miss Survivor Series, Sunday, Nov. 18, streaming live on the award-winning WWE Network.

– Judging by his instagram, Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N Wrestling Rager At Sea hasn’t been all fun and games for Cody Rhodes…

– After retraining her title, Becky Lynch embracing her passionate fanbase…