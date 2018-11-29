Various News: Official Press Release on MLW: Fusion Live on December 14, Sam Shaw Wants Another Shot at Willie Mack

– On Friday night December 14th 8pm ET, MLW will make history with its first ever live broadcast special taking place in Miami, FL.

BeIN SPORTS TO AIR FIRST EVER LIVE MLW FUSION SPECIAL ON FRIDAY NIGHT DECEMBER 14TH: Miami event to be aired live on beIN SPORTS:

MIAMI, FL – November 29, 2018 – On Friday night December 14th 8pm ET, Major League Wrestling will make history with its first ever live broadcast special taking place in Miami, Fla. to air on beIN SPORTS.

Viewers can expect the unexpected as MLW brings its brand of hybrid wrestling to live TV on beIN SPORTS featuring Tony Schiavone calling all the live pro wrestling action for the first time since 2001 on cable network television.

The night will feature a double main event as the leader of Los Ingobernables, Rush fights Rich Swann. The second main event will feature a high-intensity World Middleweight Championship ladder match with current World Middleweight Champion, MJF vs. Kotto Brazil vs. Dezmond Xavier vs. Andrew Everett vs. Jason Cade.

Preceding the main-event will be the CMLL Lightweight Champion, Dragon Lee vs. DJZ.

Fans who tune-in for MLW FUSION LIVE will also be treated to appearances throughout the star-studded special by World Heavyweight Champion Low Ki, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, Salina de la Renta, the Hart Foundation, Tommy Dreamer and more.

Tickets to witness the event live in Miami start at $15 at MLWTickets.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office.

General Public Doors Open: 6 p.m. with a bell time of: 7 p.m.

– Here is Sam Shaw, looking for another shot at Willie Mack…