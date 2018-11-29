Official Press Release on NJPW WrestleKingdom 13 Airing on FITE TV

FITE and NJPW announced today that their annual event WrestleKingdom 13, will stream live worldwide on the FITE digital streaming network…

New York City (November 29, 2018): FITE and New Japan Pro Wrestling announced today that their annual event WrestleKingdom 13, will stream live worldwide on the FITE digital streaming network from the Tokyo Dome, Tokyo, Japan. Show time for the PPV broadcast is 3:00am ET/12 midnight PT on Friday January 4, 2019.

FITE, the world leader in the digital distribution of combat sports, will stream the event live on the www.FITE.TV website, FITE mobile apps for iOS/Android, and the FITE channels of Amazon Fire, Android, Apple TV, and Roku on a PPV basis. The mobile app can be downloaded for free in the iTunes/Google Play app stores. The must see event will be available live worldwide and will be available with English and Japanese commentary. It is priced at $34.99 USD on a PPV basis.

Wrestle Kingdom, held on January 4th each year, is the largest event of the year for New Japan Pro Wrestling and is slated to sell out the Tokyo Dome again this year. Wrestle Kingdom is the highest attended pro wrestling event in the world each year, second only to WWE’s WrestleMania.

This year’s event will feature between 8-10 matches. Internationally renowned wrestling stars, Kenny Omega vs Hiroshi Tanahashi and Chris Jericho vs. Tetsuya Naito are featured amongst others.

Fight Card announced to date:

* IWGP Heavyweight title match Kenny Omega (Champion) vs Hiroshi Tanahashi (Challenger)

* IWGP Intercontinental title match Chris Jericho (Champion) vs Tetsuya Naito (Challenger)

* Special Single Match – Kazuchika Okada vs Jay White

* IWGP Junior Heavy Title Match – Kushida (Champion) vs Taiji Ishimori (Challenger)

* IWGP Junior Tag Title 3-way match – Yoshinobu Kanemaru/el Desperado vs Sho/Yoh vs Bushi/Shingo Takagi

Go to www.FITE.tv or www.NJPW1972.com