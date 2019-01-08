Official Preview for Tonight’s Smackdown Live: Triple Threat to Determine No. 1 Contender for Women’s Title

– WWE.com has issued its official preview for tonight’s edition of Smackdown Live. As previously reported, WWE announced a match between The Usos and The Bar, with the winners earning a shot at the tag team titles later down the line.

Also, Becky Lynch vs. Carmella vs. Charlotte Flair will take place. The Triple Threat Match will determine the No. 1 contender for Asuka’s WWE Smackdown women’s title at the Royal Rumble. Here are the details on that matchup from WWE:

Last Tuesday, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Carmella all approached Triple H to state their case as to why they should be next in line to challenge SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka at WWE Royal Rumble on Sunday, Jan. 27. The Game heard them out, saying he’d take everything under consideration. Tonight, all three Superstars will be given the opportunity to earn that championship bout when they collide in a Triple Threat Match, with the winner moving on to face The Empress of Tomorrow in Phoenix. Who will emerge victorious? Find out tonight on SmackDown LIVE at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Also, AJ Styles will confront WWE World champion Daniel Bryan ahead of their title rematch at the Royal Rumble. Here are the main talking points and lineup set for tonight’s show:

* Triple Threat Match to decide who will square off against Asuka for the SmackDown Women’s Title at Royal Rumble

* The Usos to battle The Bar with a SmackDown Tag Team Championship opportunity on the line

* AJ Styles to confront WWE Champion Daniel Bryan

* Who will gain momentum heading into the Men’s Royal Rumble Match?

* Will Rusev be looking for retribution?