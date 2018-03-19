Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Raw here…

* Who will claim victory in The Ultimate Deletion?

* Brock Lesnar finally emerges

* Asuka puts her streak on the line against Alexa Bliss

* Will Braun Strowman take on The Bar at WrestleMania?