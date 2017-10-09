wrestling / News

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

October 9, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
wwe raw 10.09.17

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s Raw review at this link

* “Miz TV” to set The Bar
* WWE Universe, meet Sister Abigail
* Mickie James proves she’s no “old lady”
* Kalisto ignites the Cruiserweight division

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

