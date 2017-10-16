Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s Raw review at this link…

* Reigns and Strowman meet inside the steel

* Sister Abigail is coming for Finn Bálor

* Emma has a date with The Empress of Tomorrow

* Kalisto maintains momentum going into WWE TLC

* Has Alexa Bliss made a massive mistake for the “ages”?

