Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
October 16, 2017
– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s Raw review at this link…
* Reigns and Strowman meet inside the steel
* Sister Abigail is coming for Finn Bálor
* Emma has a date with The Empress of Tomorrow
* Kalisto maintains momentum going into WWE TLC
* Has Alexa Bliss made a massive mistake for the “ages”?
