Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Raw – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

July 31, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET…

* Three’s a crowd
* Jason Jordan to speak out on “Miz TV”
* Brothers in arms
* Bálor to Wyatt: “Let’s play”
* Hardy Boyz and “good brothers,” meet Team Red’s “top guys”

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

