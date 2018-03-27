Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Smackdown here…

* Will Daniel Bryan make it to SmackDown LIVE?

* Roode & Orton join forces to take on Mahal and Singh

* The New Day return to battle The Bludgeon Brothers

* Shinsuke Nakamura clashes with Shelton Benjamin

* Charlotte Flair faces Natalya in a rematch from last Tuesday