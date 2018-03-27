 

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

March 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
wwe smackdown 32718

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Smackdown here

* Will Daniel Bryan make it to SmackDown LIVE?
* Roode & Orton join forces to take on Mahal and Singh
* The New Day return to battle The Bludgeon Brothers
* Shinsuke Nakamura clashes with Shelton Benjamin
* Charlotte Flair faces Natalya in a rematch from last Tuesday

