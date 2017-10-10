wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
October 10, 2017
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown.
* Will Sami Zayn explain why he helped Kevin Owens?
* AJ Styles invokes his rematch clause against United States Champion Baron Corbin
* Becky Lynch and Carmella square off
* How did Hell in a Cell change The Usos?
