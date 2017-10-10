Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET.

* Will Sami Zayn explain why he helped Kevin Owens?

* AJ Styles invokes his rematch clause against United States Champion Baron Corbin

* Becky Lynch and Carmella square off

* How did Hell in a Cell change The Usos?

