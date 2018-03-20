 

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

March 20, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Smackdown here

* Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face any repercussions from Daniel Bryan for their attack on Shane McMahon?
* Is Jinder Mahal winning the United States Title a foregone conclusion?
* How will the SmackDown Women’s Division change after the arrival of Asuka?
* Will The Bludgeon Brothers’ punishment continue?
* Will AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have to watch each other’s back ahead of WrestleMania?

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Smackdown

