wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
March 20, 2018 | Posted by
– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Smackdown here…
* Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face any repercussions from Daniel Bryan for their attack on Shane McMahon?
* Is Jinder Mahal winning the United States Title a foregone conclusion?
* How will the SmackDown Women’s Division change after the arrival of Asuka?
* Will The Bludgeon Brothers’ punishment continue?
* Will AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have to watch each other’s back ahead of WrestleMania?