Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown.

* Will Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn face any repercussions from Daniel Bryan for their attack on Shane McMahon?

* Is Jinder Mahal winning the United States Title a foregone conclusion?

* How will the SmackDown Women’s Division change after the arrival of Asuka?

* Will The Bludgeon Brothers’ punishment continue?

* Will AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura have to watch each other’s back ahead of WrestleMania?