Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown.

* The Usos plan to read The New Day their rights

* Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens to stand face-to-face

* Shinsuke Nakamura interview to kick off SmackDown LIVE

* The Lone Wolf to go back to war with Tye Dillinger

* The Fashion Police return in search of justice

