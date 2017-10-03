wrestling / News

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

October 3, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown 92617 Hell in a Cell

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET.

* The Usos plan to read The New Day their rights
* Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens to stand face-to-face
* Shinsuke Nakamura interview to kick off SmackDown LIVE
* The Lone Wolf to go back to war with Tye Dillinger
* The Fashion Police return in search of justice

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading