wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
October 3, 2017 | Posted by
– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET.
* The Usos plan to read The New Day their rights
* Shane McMahon and Kevin Owens to stand face-to-face
* Shinsuke Nakamura interview to kick off SmackDown LIVE
* The Lone Wolf to go back to war with Tye Dillinger
* The Fashion Police return in search of justice
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.