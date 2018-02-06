Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Smackdown here…

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to battle for a WWE Title opportunity at WWE Fastlane tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Bobby Roode defends the United States Championship against Rusev tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List

* Charlotte Flair looks for payback against Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.