 

wrestling / News

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

February 6, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bobby Roode Rusev WWE Smackdown 2118

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s WWE Smackdown here

* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to battle for a WWE Title opportunity at WWE Fastlane tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Bobby Roode defends the United States Championship against Rusev tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List
* Charlotte Flair looks for payback against Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, WWE Smackdown, Larry Csonka

Spotlights

loading

More Stories

loading