Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight's episode of WWE Smackdown.
* Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn to battle for a WWE Title opportunity at WWE Fastlane tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Bobby Roode defends the United States Championship against Rusev tonight on SmackDown LIVE
* Daniel Bryan to reveal the first-ever SmackDown LIVE Top 10 Superstars List
* Charlotte Flair looks for payback against Riott Squad’s Liv Morgan
