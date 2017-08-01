Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight’s show will feature John Cena vs. Shinsuke Nakamaura & US Champion AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET…

* Will The Fashion Police finally crack the case?

* Chad Gable looks to break out against Rusev

* Naomi & Becky Lynch join forces for tag team action

* Kevin Owens challenges United States Champion AJ Styles tonight on SmackDown LIVE

* John Cena and Shinsuke Nakamura to clash in dream match for SummerSlam WWE Title opportunity tonight on SmackDown LIVE

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.