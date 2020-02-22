Official Raw Preview: The Next Target for Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar Appearing, Lynch and Baszler Confrontation

– WWE released its official preview for next week’s Raw and teased the next target for Randy Orton, asking who will be the target of his wrath after he strikes again on Monday? You can check out that preview below.

Who will Randy Orton target next? Randy Orton has been on a horrifying tear of late, putting Edge out of commission on the night of his Raw return and sending Matt Hardy to the hospital not once but twice when the former Raw Tag Team Champion demanded an explanation. (He didn’t get one, but Orton did, somewhat surprisingly, apologize.) As it often is with The Apex Predator, the question now is what’s next? It’s a given that he’ll strike again, but who will be the target of his wrath? One way or another, someone is about to be very, very sorry.

Also, as noted earlier this week, WWE champion Brock Lesnar will be appearing on next week’s Raw. Here’s the official blurb on his appearance from WWE.com:

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar to appear live on Raw The last time Brock Lesnar appeared on Raw, it was a surprise attack on his WWE Super ShowDown challenger Ricochet. This time, The Beast is going to make sure his opponent sees him coming, and that might be even more intimidating. Lesnar is scheduled to appear live on Raw just three days before his title defense, which pits him against a peerless high-flyer with a legendary heart. Lesnar loves to beat the hope out of guys like that, but Ricochet is, as we know, different. While Brock may be coming to Raw as a scare tactic, don’t be surprised if his posturing only serves to strengthen the challenger’s resolve.

Finally, the Raw preview showcased Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler being in the same building. Here’s the official blurb: