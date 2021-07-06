Official Statement On Terry Funk Receiving Residential Care For ‘Multiple Health Issues’

As previously reported, Don Muraco revealed on the latest edition of his podcast that Terry Funk was currently in an assisted living facility due to dementia. PWInsider confirmed the report and noted that Funk has been dealing with multiple health issues over the last year.

In a statement on Funk’s Twitter account, which is managed by Flannelgraph Records, a representative for Funk noted that the WWE Hall of Famer is indeed receiving residential care for multiple health issues that affect his mind and body.

“Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words! FOREVER!” the statement said.

On behalf of 411, we send our best wishes to Terry Funk and his family.