wrestling / News
Official Synopsis Revealed For Vice TV’s ‘Who Killed WCW’ Series
May 8, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company and Vice TV are set to debut a new docuseries called Who Killed WCW on June 4. It will run for four episodes. An official synopsis for the series is now available.
Who Killed WCW? : In the late ’90s, three years after achieving the unthinkable by becoming the biggest wrestling company in the world, WCW would self-destruct. Now, the accusations fly in a wild, probing, and star-studded investigation into the demise of Ted Turner’s WCW.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Explains Bruce Prichard’s Involvement in His WWE Return
- Bully Ray Critiques How AEW Is Presenting Katsuyori Shibata
- Eric Bischoff Responds to Dax Harwood Calling Him a ‘Stalker’ On Twitter, Says FTR Failed In WWE
- Piesonas Co-Owner Says It Was Clear As To Why Ric Flair Being Was Asked To Leave Restaurant