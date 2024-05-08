Official Synopsis Revealed For Vice TV’s ‘Who Killed WCW’ Series

As previously reported, The Rock’s Seven Bucks production company and Vice TV are set to debut a new docuseries called Who Killed WCW on June 4. It will run for four episodes. An official synopsis for the series is now available.

Who Killed WCW? : In the late ’90s, three years after achieving the unthinkable by becoming the biggest wrestling company in the world, WCW would self-destruct. Now, the accusations fly in a wild, probing, and star-studded investigation into the demise of Ted Turner’s WCW.