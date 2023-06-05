wrestling / News
Ohio Street Fight Added To Impact Against All Odds
Impact Wrestling has announced an Ohio Street Fight at Against All Odds, as Madman Fulton is set to return to the company. He will team with Jake Crist and Sami Callihan as the reunited oVe, who will take on The Design (Deaner, Angels, & Kon). Callihan previously led Crist and Rich Swann to victory against the Design at Under Siege. Against All Odds happens on Friday in Columbus. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Impact World Championship: Steve Maclin (c) vs. Alex Shelley
* Impact X Division Championship: Trey Miguel (c) vs. Chris Sabin
* Impact Tag Team Championship: ABC (c) vs. The Good Hands
* Impact Digital Media Championship: Joe Hendry (c) vs. Dirty Dango
* Ohio Street Fight: The Design vs. oVe
* 8-4-1 Match for #1 Contender to Impact World Title: Bully Ray, Jonathan Gresham, Heath & Nick Aldis vs. Mike Bailey, Moose, PCO & Rich Swann (winning team faces each other in a 4-way)
* Dog Collar Match: Masha Slamovich vs. Killer Kelly
* Eddie Edwards vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Trinity & Deonna Purrazzo vs. Gisele Shaw & Savannah Evans
