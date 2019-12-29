wrestling / News

Various News: Okada Says American Pro-Wrestling Is Great, Latest MLW Fusion Episode

December 28, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Okada G1

– NJPW has released an interview with Kazuchika Okada in which he discusses American pro-wrestling, saying that he thinks American pro-wrestling is great, but that NJPW has the best matches.

– Here is the latest episode of MLW Fusion, a Best of 2019 edition.

Kazuchika Okada

