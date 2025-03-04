Okumura Announced for MLW Battle Riot VII

– Major League Wrestling announced that Okumura will be competing in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot match at MLW Battle Riot VII on Saturday, April 5. The event will be held at the Commerce Casino & Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Here’s the full announcement:

Okumura enters Battle RIOT

The Lucharesu Master Eyes Championship Glory April 5 in Los Angeles.

Tickets Available at MLWLA.com

🎟 Grab tickets at http://www.MLWLA.com and at Eventbrite starting at $10.

Okumura is no stranger to championship gold, hard-hitting battles, and high-stakes competition. As one-half of the MLW World Tag Team Champions alongside Satoshi Kojima in CozyMAX, the Japanese veteran has cemented himself as one of the most respected warriors in the sport. But on April 5, Okumura steps into the biggest challenge of his career as he enters Battle RIOT!

For over 30 years, Okumura has competed at the highest level, fighting in CMLL, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and All Japan Pro Wrestling. A master of lucharesu, Okumura seamlessly blends lucha libre’s explosive movement with Japanese strong style’s crushing strikes, making him one of the most dangerous and unpredictable competitors in the sport.

The path to glory won’t be easy. 40 wrestlers. One winner. The most daunting match of Okumura’s career awaits him in Los Angeles. But with decades of experience and a warrior’s spirit, could Okumura shock the world and stand tall as the last man in the RIOT?

Find out April 5 at Battle RIOT, live in Los Angeles!

This year’s Battle RIOT VII is a 40-wrestler no-holds-barred spectacle where Matt Riddle’s MLW World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line. Can Riddle outlast 39 foes?

Combining a battle royal with an anything-goes street fight, the Battle RIOT match is pure chaos as a new participant enters the ring every 60 seconds.

Expect legends, surprises, and unpredictable action as the best from MLW, CMLL, and New Japan Pro Wrestling collide. With eliminations by pinfall, submission, or being thrown over the top rope, Battle RIOT VII promises an explosive, can’t-miss main event!

Secure your seat today at www.MLWLA.com and Eventbrite, with tickets starting at just $10. Don’t miss your chance to experience the most anticipated MLW event of the year live in the City of Angels!