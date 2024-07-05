Oleg Boltin & Callum Newman Qualify For NJPW G1 Climax

On the latest edition of NJPW Soul, Oleg Boltin and Callum Newman both qualified for the G1 Climax tournament. The two won their respective qualifying tournaments. Newman defeated YOSHI-HASHI to advance to the A Block, while Boltin defeated Taichi to advance to the B block. The final lineups for both blocks include:

A Block:

Tetsuya Naito

Shota Umino

Shingo Takagi

SANADA

Great-O-Khan

Zack Sabre Jr.

Gabe Kidd

EVIL

Jake Lee

Callum Newman

B Block:

Hirooki Goto

El Phantasmo

Yota Tsuji

Yuya Uemura

Jeff Cobb

Henare

David Finlay

Ren Narita

Konosuke Takeshita

Oleg Boltin