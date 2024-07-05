wrestling / News

Oleg Boltin & Callum Newman Qualify For NJPW G1 Climax

July 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW G1 Climax 34 Image Credit: NJPW

On the latest edition of NJPW Soul, Oleg Boltin and Callum Newman both qualified for the G1 Climax tournament. The two won their respective qualifying tournaments. Newman defeated YOSHI-HASHI to advance to the A Block, while Boltin defeated Taichi to advance to the B block. The final lineups for both blocks include:

A Block:

Tetsuya Naito
Shota Umino
Shingo Takagi
SANADA
Great-O-Khan
Zack Sabre Jr.
Gabe Kidd
EVIL
Jake Lee
Callum Newman

B Block:

Hirooki Goto
El Phantasmo
Yota Tsuji
Yuya Uemura
Jeff Cobb
Henare
David Finlay
Ren Narita
Konosuke Takeshita
Oleg Boltin

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW G1 Climax, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading