wrestling / News
Oleg Boltin & Callum Newman Qualify For NJPW G1 Climax
July 5, 2024 | Posted by
On the latest edition of NJPW Soul, Oleg Boltin and Callum Newman both qualified for the G1 Climax tournament. The two won their respective qualifying tournaments. Newman defeated YOSHI-HASHI to advance to the A Block, while Boltin defeated Taichi to advance to the B block. The final lineups for both blocks include:
A Block:
Tetsuya Naito
Shota Umino
Shingo Takagi
SANADA
Great-O-Khan
Zack Sabre Jr.
Gabe Kidd
EVIL
Jake Lee
Callum Newman
B Block:
Hirooki Goto
El Phantasmo
Yota Tsuji
Yuya Uemura
Jeff Cobb
Henare
David Finlay
Ren Narita
Konosuke Takeshita
Oleg Boltin