Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata Added to NJPW Tanahashi Jam
June 5, 2025 | Posted by
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Oleg Boltin and Yuji Nagata for NJPW Tanahashi Jam. The show is being booked and produced by Hiroshi Tanahashi. It happens at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya on June 29. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Hiromu Takahashi & LEONA
* Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata
【6月29日 (日) 『TANAHASHI JAM～至』愛知県体育館の“第3弾カード”が決定！】
“棚橋弘至プロデュース試合「壁を超えてゆけ」”
永田裕志 vs ボルチン・オレッグ！
※“日本初”のシングル師弟対決！
詳細https://t.co/6TShOA6xST#TANAJAM @nagata769 @OlegBoltin @tanahashi1_100 https://t.co/fJv7y92OgX pic.twitter.com/0aWW2XpJa1
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) June 5, 2025
