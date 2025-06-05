wrestling / News

Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata Added to NJPW Tanahashi Jam

June 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tanahashi Jam Image Credit: NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a match between Oleg Boltin and Yuji Nagata for NJPW Tanahashi Jam. The show is being booked and produced by Hiroshi Tanahashi. It happens at the Nagoya Congress Center in Nagoya on June 29. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Hiroshi Tanahashi & Naomichi Marufuji vs. Kaito Kiyomiya & Ryohei Oiwa
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Tatsumi Fujinami, Hiromu Takahashi & LEONA
* Oleg Boltin vs. Yuji Nagata

