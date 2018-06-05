Quantcast

 

WWE News: Oliver Luck Named XFL Commissioner & CEO, Mojo Rawley Talks Momentum, Ziggler & McIntyre Comment on Raw Loss

June 5, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– The XFL announced today that former NFL quarterback and NCAA executive Oliver Luck is the new XFL Commissioner & CEO…

– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, claiming to have momentum…

– Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre were interviewed after last night’s WWE Raw, commenting on their loss in the tag team battle royal…

