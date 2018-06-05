wrestling / News
WWE News: Oliver Luck Named XFL Commissioner & CEO, Mojo Rawley Talks Momentum, Ziggler & McIntyre Comment on Raw Loss
– The XFL announced today that former NFL quarterback and NCAA executive Oliver Luck is the new XFL Commissioner & CEO…
We are proud to announce that former #NFL and #NCAA executive and quarterback @OliverLuckXFL has been named the #XFL Commissioner & CEO. pic.twitter.com/ROzr027Bld
— XFL (@xfl2020) June 5, 2018
“Oliver and I share the same vision and passion for reimagining the game of football. His experience as both an athlete and executive will ensure the long-term success of the #XFL.”
~ @VinceMcMahon, XFL Founder & Chairman pic.twitter.com/ACo6RRyo9k
— XFL (@xfl2020) June 5, 2018
– Mojo Rawley posted the following on Twitter, claiming to have momentum…
Decimated the @WWE #Raw roster the past 3 weeks in a row on #MainEvent after answering @WWERollins Open Challenge. Momentum is building. #NoGames #NoMore pic.twitter.com/eSaxPJL1hl
— Dean Muhtadi (@MojoRawleyWWE) June 5, 2018
– Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre were interviewed after last night’s WWE Raw, commenting on their loss in the tag team battle royal…