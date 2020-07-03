Oliver Luck’s Attorney Claims XFL Contract Was ‘Personally Guaranteed’ By Vince McMahon, Judge Puts Burden of Proof On Luck For Lack of Cause

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that in the ongoing lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Oliver Luck’s attorney stated that Luck’s XFL contract was guaranteed personally by McMahon, so it wouldn’t matter if he was terminated for cause.

The judge, however, rejected the claim and said that Luck had to prove there was no legitimate cause of termination, instead of McMahon having to prove that there was. WWE attorney Jerry McDevitt argued that Alpha Entertainment had to be added as a defendant instead of just McMahon. It was ultimately ruled that Alpha will be a decedent until the bankruptcy issue is resolved.

McMahon previously claimed that Luck used a company iPhone to send documents and conduct business unrelated to the XFL, which was against company policy.