Oliver Luck’s Attorney Responds To Allegations From Vince McMahon Over Lawsuit
It was previously reported that the XFL and Vince McMahon fired former Commissioner Oliver Luck prior to the XFL shutting down, which led to Luck filing a lawsuit. McMahon’s attorneys claimed that Luck was fired for ‘gross neglect’ of his job, including improper use of a company cell phone and hiring someone with a criminal record. USA Today reports that Luck’s lawyer has responded to these claims.
Attorney Paul Dobrowski said the allegations were without merit and Luck detailed all of his work for the XFL during the time he was there.
He added: “No one at the time said, ‘Oliver you’re not following XFL policy.’ Or sent him a notice letter, which would have been required under his contract.”
Luck is seeking $23.8 million, which includes $800,000 in base salary for the remaining two months of his 2019-20 contract, $2 million bonus for the 2019-20 contract year and $21 million in salary and bonuses for the remaining three years of the contract.
