Olivia Rodrigo Attends CMLL Show

April 6, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
CMLL Logo Image Credit: CMLL

– In a post on her Instagram account, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a stop at a CMLL event during her Guts World Tour earlier this month. She attended the CMLL event at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. You can view a photo she shared from the event on her Instagram below:

