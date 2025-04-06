wrestling / News
Olivia Rodrigo Attends CMLL Show
April 6, 2025 | Posted by
– In a post on her Instagram account, pop star Olivia Rodrigo made a stop at a CMLL event during her Guts World Tour earlier this month. She attended the CMLL event at Arena Mexico in Mexico City. You can view a photo she shared from the event on her Instagram below:
