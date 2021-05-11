Olympic Gold Medalist Helen Maroulis On Being Approached By WWE, Why She Said No

Helen Maroulis is the first American to win an Olympic gold medal in women’s freestyle wrestling, and she discussed being approached by WWE a few years back in a new interview. Maroulis spoke with Wrestling Inc and you can check out some highlights below:

On if she’s ever been approached by WWE: “Yeah, I actually was approached in 2016. I had some really good conversations, and so they kind of explained to me what it was going to be like and talked about going out to the Performance Center. I know I have a couple teammates, quite a few teammates that have gone out there. It just didn’t feel like the right timing. I knew I wanted to come back and do another Olympic cycle, and I didn’t know if I would fit into that world to be quite honest. It’s a cool world. I have a lot of friends into it, but I was like, I don’t know if I can do this.”

On her hesitations about getting into wrestling: “I definitely don’t want to get hurt, that’s for sure. The acting, I mean, it’s one of those things, right? The same thing with MMA, just because you’re a good wrestler, doesn’t mean you’ll be good at these other things so until you go and see it for yourself, you just don’t know.”

On being part of P&G’s “When We Band Together” campaign: “I’m super grateful to be a P&G athlete. I was with them since, I think, 2019, 2020, and then after everything with the pandemic, they opened up this campaign and it was called Your Goodness Is Your Greatness. And you could apply for a grant up for $10,000, and so I’m super grateful that I received that grant and that was going towards the refugee camps to help create safe spaces for displaced people. And the organization is When We Band Together, and so my family is from Greece and this camp is in Greece. And so the organization When We Band Together, they’re doing amazing things and providing so many opportunities for these people that really don’t have anything, and it’s really a struggle. So the fact that P&G recognizes that and just really helped us athletes out with that and to give back to our communities is incredible.”