wrestling / News
Olympic Gold Medalist Says She Wants To Join WWE, Triple H Comments
After her victory at the Tokyo Olympics this week, gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock said that she is interested in joining WWE. She became the first American Black woman to win wrestling gold by winning the 68-kilogram freestyle final, 4-1, over Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria. She spoke with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila from Peacock and was asked about joining, as they felt she could do well. She excitedly said that she wanted to.
WWE promoted the clip on Twitter and asked: “Could Mensah-Stock follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympians such as Kurt Angle, Chad Gable and Ronda Rousey to turn international glory into WWE Superstardom?”
Triple H added: “Congratulations on a history-making gold medal at the #TokyoOlympics! The door to @WWE is always open!! #TeamUSA @MensahTamStock”
Congratulations on a history-making gold medal at the #TokyoOlympics! The door to @WWE is always open!! #TeamUSA @MensahTamStock https://t.co/Hek62ekfFm
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2021
Olympic Gold Medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock shares her dreams of stepping into a WWE ring! 👀#TokyoOlympics @peacockTV @MensahTamStock pic.twitter.com/PgHX9sSz4n
— WWE (@WWE) August 4, 2021
More Trending Stories
- John Cena On Being a Part-Timer For WWE, Initially ‘Failing Big’ In Hollywood
- Early WWE SummerSlam 2021 Betting Odds for Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, More
- Nick Gage Reveals How His AEW Appearances Came About, How He Was Treated by Tony Khan
- Eric Bischoff On How CM Punk Joining AEW Would Impact Balance Of Power In Wrestling, Creative Ideas For Punk’s Debut