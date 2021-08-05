Olympic Gold Medalist Says She Wants To Join WWE, Triple H Comments

After her victory at the Tokyo Olympics this week, gold medalist wrestler Tamyra Mensah-Stock said that she is interested in joining WWE. She became the first American Black woman to win wrestling gold by winning the 68-kilogram freestyle final, 4-1, over Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria. She spoke with Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila from Peacock and was asked about joining, as they felt she could do well. She excitedly said that she wanted to.

WWE promoted the clip on Twitter and asked: “Could Mensah-Stock follow in the footsteps of fellow Olympians such as Kurt Angle, Chad Gable and Ronda Rousey to turn international glory into WWE Superstardom?”

Triple H added: “Congratulations on a history-making gold medal at the #TokyoOlympics! The door to @WWE is always open!! #TeamUSA @MensahTamStock”