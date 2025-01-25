wrestling / News

Omos Announces Return to WWE, Forfeits His Pro Wrestling NOAH Tag Title

January 25, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Omos WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

During today’s Pro Wrestling NOAH event, Omos announced that he is returning to WWE and gave up his GHC tag team title. Omos, who won the belt with Jack Morris on January 1, announced that DAGA would now be Morris’ tag partner. He added that he plans to return to NOAH, but doesn’t know when.

His last WWE match was on April 5 of last year, when he took part in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on Smackdown.

