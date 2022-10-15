WWE News: Omos Appears On Smackdown With MVP, Roxanne Perez Competes On Show

– Omos has made the jump to Friday nights, appearing on Smackdown with MVP to face off with Braun Strowman. Tonight’s show saw Strowman defeat two local competitors, after which MVP and Omos appeared in of the crowd and contronted Strowman. MVP cut a promo and said that if Strowman thinks he’s the Monster of All Monsters, he hasn’t met Omos. Omos tried to get into the ring but was held back by MVP.

PWInsider reports that Omos and MVP will be appearing regularly on Smackdown going forward and that Omos vs. Strowman is “penciled in” for Crown Jewel.

– Roxanne Perez made her first main roster appearance on tonight’s Smackdown. Perez, who is facing Cora Jade in a Weapons Wild match at Halloween Havoc, appeared on tonight’s show and competed in a six-woman tag team match alongside Shotzi and Raquel Rodriguez against Damage CTRL. Bayley got the win for the heels against Perez.

Perez also picked Jade’s opponent for next week’s WWE NXT, with Raquel Rodriguez agreeing to be Jade’s “Pick Your Poison” opponent: