Omos & Brock Lesnar Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

March 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 3-27-23 Image Credit: WWE

Omos & Brock Lesnar will have a weigh-in before their WrestleMania match on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that the two will weigh in for their match next Monday ahead of their singles match at the PPV.

The segment is the first announced for next Monday’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

