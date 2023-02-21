Omos Challenges Brock Lesnar For WrestleMania 39 On WWE Raw

Omos has laid down the challenge to Brock Lesnar for WrestleMania 39. On tonight’s episode of Raw, Omos appeared on a backstage segment with MVP who said that Omos was challenging Lesnar to face him at the PPV. He challenged Lesnar to show up on Raw next week to answer the challenge.

Lesnar lost a match to Bobby Lashley by DQ at Elimination Chamber over the weekend. Meahwhile, Omos last competed in a win over Elias on the January 16th episode of Raw.