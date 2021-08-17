Omos Discusses Only Training as a Singles Wrestler at the WWE Performance Center

– Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker recently spoke to WWE Superstar and Raw tag team champion Omos, who discussed his time training at the WWE Performance Center. Below is an excerpt (via Fightful):

“Through my training at the PC, all I did was singles. When I came up (to the main roster), I was doing a tag team, so it was an adjustment mentally for me. Having to learn different spots where guys come in and the hot tags. It was different. I’ve been learning a lot in the past four months. I think I’m getting the hang of it now. One of the hardest matches we did was the Money in the Bank against Viking Raiders. That was very challenging for me, but after that, it was like, ‘Oh, I get it now.’ I fully get tag team (wrestling) and can remember spots and do all this stuff.”

Omos and AJ Styles are slated to defend their tag titles against the team of RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) later this Saturdady, August 21 at WWE SummerSlam 2021.