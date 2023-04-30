– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for CBS Sports, Omos discussed fan criticism on his work in the work and the gratitude he has for his career, and not taking things for granted. Below are some highlights:

Omos on fan criticism about his in-ring work: “I realized that I just need to go and perform for me, obviously, as long as the live crowd enjoys it. I see everything online and on the Internet. It strikes the core sometimes. But at the end of the day, all you need to do is go out there to perform and make them shut up. It’s as simple as that… I see screenshots from various journalists and interviews. I use it as motivation to go out there and perform.”

On dealing with his past health issues along with acromegaly, gigantism, and partial Cushing’s disease: “It put me in a state where I truly appreciate everything that I am given and everything that I do. I have a passion for life and I understand that tomorrow is not promised. As an 18-year-old, I felt that situation where I didn’t know what to do and had to take everything day by day. It gives me the perspective of appreciating the loved ones around me and the moments that I experience. I make sure that I enjoy every single moment.”

On gratitude for his past three WrestleMania matches: “Starting with AJ Styles and winning the tag team titles in Tampa. Breaking off and going on my own against Bobby Lashley [at WrestleMania] last year. I wrestled arguably the biggest draw in pro-wrestling today, which is Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 39 in L.A. I have accomplished so much in the last few years. For me, it’s having gratitude and being grateful and not taking things for granted.”

Omos is scheduled to face Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash on Saturday, May 6 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and on the WWE Network everywhere else.