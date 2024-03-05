Omos Hopes For a WrestleMania 40 Match, ‘Needs’ Rematch With Bobby Lashley

Omos is hopeful that he’ll get a spot on the WrestleMania 40 card, and says he “needs” his rematch with Bobby Lashley. Omos spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about his goals for the year; you can check out some highlights below (per Fightful):

During an appearance on the Battleground Podcast, Omos was asked about his goals for 2024 and said that his biggest goal every year is appearing on WrestleMania.

On his 2024 goals: “Yeah, I think obviously, the one coming up is the big Super Bowl of WWE. So hopefully I get to have a match at WrestleMania. That is always my goal every year to be on that card. Because no WrestleMania is a dream for some but man, it’s an honor for me whenever I get to be out there, you know, be with the fans and just absorb the atmosphere of about 80,000-100,000 people, there’s nothing like that. It’s always my biggest goal every year, absolutely.”

On working to develop in the ring: “I have been working, man. I’m excited but I’ve been working. We work every day, man.” he said.

On a potential rematch with Bobby Lashley: “Hey, man. I would love that rematch. I need my rematch, Bobby.”