Omos Says That John Cena Is ‘The Ultimate Professional’

In an interview with PFSN, Omos spoke highly of Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena, calling the 17-time champion ‘the ultimate professional’. Cena will next appear on Friday’s episode of Smackdown in a match with R-Truth.

Omos said: “For someone to take time out of their busy schedule to come out to the Performance Center and not only to speak to us and leave, but to sit in the room and speak to us one by one. That spoke volumes and showed what type of person he is. Oh, he’s awesome. He’s the ultimate professional. He’s very astute about the wrestling business. He’s always been an open ear to anybody who wants to learn or ask for advice. And he’s always tried to make himself accessible.“