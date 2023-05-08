Omos Says He Learned How To Be Vicious From AJ Styles

Omos started off his WWE main roster run with AJ Styles by his side, and he recently discussed what he learned from The Phenomenal One. The WWE star appeared on Insight with Chris Van Vliet and was asked what he learned from teaming with Styles.

“Being vicious,” Omos replied (per Wrestling Inc). “That, I think that’s what separates AJ from everybody else. AJ knows when to be vicious.” Not only did Styles mentor him when they teamed together, he still does, with Omos adding “He was mentoring me, which he still does today because he’s one of my closest friends.”

He added, “Look like you want to kill somebody, that is the art. It’s not about what you do, it’s what’s in here and what you’re conveying in your eyes. That was something I learned from him.”

Omos and Styles had a run as the Raw Tag Team Champions from April to August 2021 together. After they split, the two faced off at the 2022 Royal Rumble where Omos picked up the win.