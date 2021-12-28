wrestling / News

Omos Was Reportedly Not Backstage at Raw Tonight

December 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Styles Omos WWE Raw

Raw was missing another member of its talent roster for tonight’s show in Omos, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Omos was in Detroit where the show is taking place earlier today, but multiple sources confirmed he left and flew home before the taping.

Omos was set to face AJ Styles on tonight’s show, but that match obviously didn’t happen. Instead, Styles faced Apollo Crews on the show.

