Omos on the ‘Omosapien’ Fan Movement and How It’s Evolved

In an interview with ESPN (via Fightful), Omos spoke about the Omosapiens, a group of online fans who have shown their support for the Nigerian Giant recently. The group is particularly popular on social media like TikTok, where a WWE 2K23 simulation of multiple versions of Omos fighting each other went viral. Here are highlights:

On his match with Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania: “I don’t think it was unexpected, I think I’ve been groomed for this moment and I’ve been ready for this moment for most of my career. I had in mind, there were a couple of guys that, before this time was up, I need to face at least one of them. He happens to be one of them. Just to be in that ring, I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity and I’m happy to be the guy who whoops his ass.”

On the Omosapiens: “SHOUTOUT TO THE OMOSAPIENS!! It’s pretty cool to watch it evolve. It’s pretty much become it’s own thing and I didn’t even know where it came from. I can’t take credit for creating that. I just saw a group of individuals who admire what I do and they call themselves the Omosapiens, which is very catchy, and I said, ‘Since they embrace me, I’m going to embrace them.'”