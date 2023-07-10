Omos Praises Brock Lesnar, Talks Getting Advice From Undertaker & MVP

Omos has worked with a lot of talent in WWE, and he recently discussed his work with Brock Lesnar and MVP, as well as getting advice from The Undertaker. Omos spoke with the Daily Mail for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:

On Lesnar: “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is. Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania. I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!’

“For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it.”

On how the match came about: “That whole story is insane. It was the night after Elimination Chamber and we had Raw in Ottawa. I wasn’t on the show and I was going to do what I was supposed to do, drive back to Montreal to fly home. I was going to get a haircut and one of our producers said whatever you do, don’t go anywhere. I was on the show, but not a match, a backstage. They said it was a backstage with MVP and you guys are going to call out Brock. The moment they said that I just go blank. They keep talking and I couldn’t hear a word they said. They asked if I was OK, I said, “Yes, did you just say Brock Lesnar?” He said yes. I said, ‘No, THE Brock Lesnar? Woah, OK.’ I thought I was getting ribbed. So I go in and get there early and I see Paul Heyman. I say hi, he says Brock is coming and I know it’s real. This is happening.”

On getting advice from Undertaker: “He has become a voice in my mind. When I’m wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I’m processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory.”

On working with MVP and feuding with Bobby Lashley: “I learnt a lot. Before this Mania, I told Bobby thank you. Brock is very intense. If I hadn’t worked with Bobby, I don’t think I’d have been prepared as a worker to face Brock. So me wrestling him got me prepared. That’s not possible without the work I put in with Bobby Lashley. With MVP, we ride together. House shows, on tour. It’s like a big brother little brother relationship. He has helped me a lot, he doesn’t hold his tongue, he tells you how he feels about everything. He’s a terrible liar. If I ask if I’m good, he gives me feedback and has been a lot of help in my development as well.”