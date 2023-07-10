Omos Praises Brock Lesnar, Talks About Being Mentored by The Undertaker

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Omos spoke about his match with Brock Lesnar at this year’s Wrestlemania event and why he thinks Lesnar is underrated. He also talked about getting mentored by the Undertaker. Here are highlights:

On training to be a wrestler: “I had Johnny Moss and Robbie Brookside as my coaches and the experience with them changed my perspective on everything. I needed to do this. I was trying to figure it out. I didn’t know that my basketball journey had come to an end until I went to the tryout. Once I got signed, I didn’t pick up a basketball for two years. It was just wrestling. I know I’m playing a heel on TV, but I’m having so much fun I sometimes have to stop myself from smiling. It’s so much fun. You get to portray a character and people believe in it. They boo you, they cheer you, it’s amazing. There’s nothing like it.”

On his match with Brock Lesnar: “I don’t think he gets the credit he deserves. He’s such an amazing and talented worker. He has figured out this business to the core. From his facial expressions, to his physicality, to his selling. He gets it. Most importantly he understands his role depending on where he’s put. He has such awareness and that’s the person he is. Working with him, at first he was getting a feel for me and making me feel comfortable and he made sure I felt that way around WrestleMania. I remember having a conversation with him about how to prepare and he just said, ‘Don’t worry!’ For him, he wanted to see whether I could live up to expectations. Everything in life is a test and I knew I had to go out there and put everything I have learned into that match and I’m glad it came out the way it did. Brock is amazing. He was pleased after. I wanted to make sure he had fun, that’s always my goal. When it’s fun, you want to keep on doing it.”

On the Undertaker’s advice: “He has become a voice in my mind. When I’m wrestling, I think, what would Undertaker do, what would he say? I get told what to do on TV and I’m processing it with what The Undertaker told me. Would he do this? He said to do it this way. He has become my special advisory.”