Omos Praises Seth Rollins Following WWE Backlash Match

Omos had his first match against Seth Rollins at WWE Backlash, and he was quite happy with their first time in the ring. Omos, who lost to Rollins at the PPV, spoke with Mike Jones of DC 101 and had a lot of praise for his opponent.

“Me and Seth, that was our first time ever being in the ring together,” he said (per Fightful). “We had never been on any house shows together. That was our first time in the ring and having a match, ever. To go out there and do what we did was amazing. I have to give Seth Rollins his props. He’s an amazing performer.”

