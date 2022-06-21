wrestling / News
Omos Qualifies For Money in the Bank Match on WWE Raw
Omos is headed to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s ladder match on this week’s Raw. On Monday night’s show, Omos defeated Riddle to earn a spot in the Ladder Match alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.
This will be Omos’ first Money in the Bank match; you can see some clips from tonight’s match below. We’ll have an updated lineup for the July 2nd PPV after the show.
"You WILL get high tonight … when @TheGiantOmos snatches you off your feet and slams you back down to reality!"@The305MVP @SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/QmdO7SdjYO
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
Take notes, @WWERollins.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/IDiJewc9Az
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
😣😣😣@TheGiantOmos #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/BR3Xchtoud
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
😲😲😲@SuperKingofBros #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xxHWNwkd5O
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
.@SuperKingofBros is putting it all on the line against @TheGiantOmos looking to book his trip to #MITB. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/c04eNyUZDr
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
.@TheGiantOmos is going to #MITB!@The305MVP pic.twitter.com/7MGLcQcbAk
— WWE (@WWE) June 21, 2022
