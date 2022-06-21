Omos Qualifies For Money in the Bank Match on WWE Raw

Omos is headed to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s ladder match on this week’s Raw. On Monday night’s show, Omos defeated Riddle to earn a spot in the Ladder Match alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

This will be Omos’ first Money in the Bank match; you can see some clips from tonight’s match below. We’ll have an updated lineup for the July 2nd PPV after the show.