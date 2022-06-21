wrestling / News

Omos Qualifies For Money in the Bank Match on WWE Raw

June 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Omos WWE Raw Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

Omos is headed to WWE Money in the Bank, qualifying for the men’s ladder match on this week’s Raw. On Monday night’s show, Omos defeated Riddle to earn a spot in the Ladder Match alongside Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Sheamus.

This will be Omos’ first Money in the Bank match; you can see some clips from tonight’s match below. We’ll have an updated lineup for the July 2nd PPV after the show.

