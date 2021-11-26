wrestling / News
Omos Reacts To The Undertaker Comparing Him To Andre the Giant
As previously noted, The Undertaker recently stated in an interview on WWE’s The Bump that Omos is “as close as we’ve come” to recreating Andre the Giant. Omos has since shared his reaction to the wrestling legend’s comments.
He took to Twitter on Thursday to thank Undertaker for his kind words, noting that he was speechless but grateful for the compliment.
“Man…I’m lost for words… Just grateful… Thank you @undertaker 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿,” Omos wrote.
Omos recently won the 25-man co-branded battle royal, which was in celebration of The Rock’s 25-year anniversary, at Survivor Series.
Man…I’m lost for words… Just grateful… Thank you @undertaker 🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 https://t.co/uMQQ63ewOE
— Jordan omogbehin (@TheGiantOmos) November 25, 2021
