Omos Recalls His WWE Recruitment, Talks Going Home to Nigeria Last Fall

Omos was recruited into WWE following college, and he recently looked back on the experience for a new interview. The WWE star spoke with Fightful and talked about joining the company in 2019 and more; you can see some highlights below:

On his WWE recruitment: “It all happened when I was in college at the University of South Florida. I was almost done and I had one of the kids on the football team invite me to a breakfast. As a college student, anybody invites you to breakfast, you go. So he told me he was going to be with this WWE guy. I didn’t care much about it because I was so ingrained in playing basketball and going pro in basketball. So I go for this breakfast and who is actually sitting there? Steve Keirn. I remember the first time meeting him and I saw his eyes light up. He shifted his focus from the kid to me and said how I’d do so well in this business. At that point in time, I was playing ball. Didn’t care.

“Then I remember in 2014, I tried to go for a tryout. I was in Baltimore, trying to go to Morgan State and then that fell through due to the NCAA rules and regulations, I couldn’t go to that tryout. I put it on hold, tried to go overseas. I was supposed to go to China, but I couldn’t do that because of immigration issues. I was stuck here. NBA couldn’t do anything, and then my buddy was like, ‘Hey, reach out to the WWE again.’ Which I did. This was when Canyon Ceman was still Head of Talent Relations. I reached out to him and set everything up within a week. Because of him I was at the PC doing a tryout.”

On WWE’s NIL program: “To be honest, I don’t think those kids understand the opportunity that’s been put in front of them. For me, because I’ve been through the whole college process, [doing that open ten], playing college basketball, having to abide by NCAA rules and what you can and cannot do, which prevented me from doing a tryout in WWE in 2014. So seeing that those kids have an opportunity and a direct line to WWE is amazing for them to have that. ‘Cause so many times you think you’re gonna go pro in soccer, football and sometimes that falls through. This is an extremely viable option which a lot of kids don’t know that they have. Which I didn’t know I had back then. I’m happy that they have that opportunity, and this access and communication with WWE back and forth.”

On returning home to Nigeria in November: “It was amazing. I hadn’t been home in 14 years and going back home, with the WWE after everything that I’ve accomplished in my short time the company, and getting to see my family, everybody seeing me. It was an extremely happy time to see my family and for them to see me in person. It didn’t hit me until I got back and I saw the photos. That’s when all the emotions came down on me. It was an amazing trip nonetheless.”