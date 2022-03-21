Omos Rumored To Have WrestleMania Match Set

It appears as if Omos could be getting a singles match at WrestleMania, if a new report is to be believed. AJ Styles’ former tag team partner does not currently have a match listed for the two-night PPV event. However, according to the WrestleVotes Twitter account, Omos will be getting a singles match with an opponent who “may surprise some people.”

As you can see below, the report notes that it is neither the perennially “coming to Raw” Veer nor Cody Rhodes. No word on who it might be.

WrestleMania 38 takes place on April 2nd and 3rd from Dallas, and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.